Chien Ho Sells 60,000 Shares of Integral Diagnostics Limited (IDX.AX) (ASX:IDX) Stock

Integral Diagnostics Limited (IDX.AX) (ASX:IDX) insider Chien Ho sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.43 ($3.16), for a total transaction of A$265,500.00 ($189,642.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$3.31.

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides its services through 64 radiology clinics, including 20 hospital sites.

