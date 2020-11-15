Christopher J. Meade Sells 699 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BLK opened at $669.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $614.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $692.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after buying an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

