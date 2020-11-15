CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 187 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,709.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 105,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 99,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $239.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.63. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,728 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.28.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.