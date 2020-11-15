CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 726.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $306,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $199.59 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $218.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average is $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

