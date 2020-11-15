CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 229,435 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $83,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,792,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $123.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $130.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

