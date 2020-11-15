CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 327 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,442,000 after acquiring an additional 355,116 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Welltower by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,987,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after acquiring an additional 875,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

