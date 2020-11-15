CIBC Boosts Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Price Target to $21.50

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $17.00 to $21.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Leon’s Furniture stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.97.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

