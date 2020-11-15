Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Trading Down 5.1%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) traded down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.37 and last traded at $78.78. 2,530,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,071,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

