Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UN. Investec lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of The Unilever Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

