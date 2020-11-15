Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLPR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

NYSE CLPR opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 114.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,683 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 306.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66,922 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 1,009,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.