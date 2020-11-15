CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 3,633,807 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,951,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Italy lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,199 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,712,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 218,620 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 758.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,157 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 21.8% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 598,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

