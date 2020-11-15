CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock Position Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,676 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of CNX Resources worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CNX Resources by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 3,068,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $9.92 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.84.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

