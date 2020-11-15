Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

CRZBY stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

