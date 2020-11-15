Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Trading Up 0.9%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $52.93. Approximately 380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

