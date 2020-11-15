Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,424 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion and a PE ratio of 34.15.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.