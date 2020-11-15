Comparing Vista Gold (VGZ) & Its Competitors

Vista Gold (NYSE: VGZ) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vista Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Vista Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -74.26% -57.11% Vista Gold Competitors -18.47% -12.42% -0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vista Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vista Gold Competitors 738 2843 2651 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 28.25%. Given Vista Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A -$9.39 million -12.75 Vista Gold Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 40.44

Vista Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vista Gold competitors beat Vista Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

