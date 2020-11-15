Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,005,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,573.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,495.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

