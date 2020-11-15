Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CFO Matt J. Chambless Sells 11,308 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $333,586.00.

CPSI stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $425.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 53.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

