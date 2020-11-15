Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFMS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Conformis in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $41,642.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conformis by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conformis by 57.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Conformis by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

