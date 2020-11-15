Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $83.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.54.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.35. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $39,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.