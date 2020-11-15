Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $202.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.