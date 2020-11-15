Contrasting ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) & Its Peers

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ: CLIR) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ClearSign Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearSign Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Technologies $530,000.00 -$8.48 million -7.31 ClearSign Technologies Competitors $2.29 billion $361.44 million 25.91

ClearSign Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Technologies N/A -83.51% -68.85% ClearSign Technologies Competitors 12.34% -86.01% 5.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ClearSign Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ClearSign Technologies Competitors 171 766 1332 38 2.54

ClearSign Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.94%. As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 1.01%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

ClearSign Technologies peers beat ClearSign Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

