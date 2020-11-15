Contrasting Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Flexion Therapeutics and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexion Therapeutics -153.90% N/A -55.15% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -139.27% -79.65% -20.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flexion Therapeutics and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexion Therapeutics $72.96 million 7.69 -$149.77 million ($3.93) -2.90 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $23.90 million 71.84 -$120.46 million ($1.76) -13.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flexion Therapeutics. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexion Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Flexion Therapeutics and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexion Therapeutics 0 1 11 1 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 0 3.00

Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.46, indicating a potential upside of 88.59%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $35.30, indicating a potential upside of 54.28%. Given Flexion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Flexion Therapeutics is more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Flexion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flexion Therapeutics beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States. The company also develops FX201, a gene therapy product candidate designed to stimulate the production of an anti-inflammatory protein, interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for pain relief from OA of the knee; and FX301, an administered NaV1.7 inhibitor for the management of post-operative pain. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its principal development programs include nedosiran for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; RG6346 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and a program for an undisclosed rare liver disease. The company's development programs also comprise DCR-A1AT programs; and a program for the treatment of neurodegeneration and pain. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

