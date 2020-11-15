Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,573.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1,495.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

