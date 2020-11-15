Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Down 7.2%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28. 10,124,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 2,484,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

