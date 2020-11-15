Creative Planning Acquires 1,939 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

USAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:USAC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.37. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

