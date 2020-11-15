Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,573,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,205 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $874,418.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

