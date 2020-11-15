Creative Planning Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Creative Planning raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. CX Institutional raised its position in American Water Works by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.92.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AWK opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

