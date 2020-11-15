Creative Planning Buys 505 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after buying an additional 492,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,617,000 after buying an additional 654,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $566.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $577.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.18, for a total transaction of $617,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,897,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,667 shares of company stock worth $78,396,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

