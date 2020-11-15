Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,928 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in General Motors by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,863 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in General Motors by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 68,271 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in General Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 142,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in General Motors by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,035,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $89,808,000 after purchasing an additional 679,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

