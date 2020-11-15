Creative Planning Has $2.60 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Creative Planning lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.22% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 50.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 69.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $157,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFBC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

