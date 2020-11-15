Creative Planning Has $2.68 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $208.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average of $200.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

