Creative Planning Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.86.

ADSK opened at $251.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $276.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 123.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.