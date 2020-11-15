Creative Planning Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Balentine LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $823,732.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,925.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,867,618. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $118.95.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

