Creative Planning Increases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.66. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

