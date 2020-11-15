Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Creative Planning increased its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.31% of Southside Bancshares worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after buying an additional 86,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 54,462 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

