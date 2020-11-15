Creative Planning Purchases 3,390 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 59.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 41.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 29.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM opened at $141.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average of $128.94. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $144.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

