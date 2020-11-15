Creative Planning Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

