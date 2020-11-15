Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.0% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares in the company, valued at $33,171,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $76,342,311. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $457.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $507.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.32.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.46.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

