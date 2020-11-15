Creative Planning Sells 16,677 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,677 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

MPC stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

