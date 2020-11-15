Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Sampo Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Sampo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

SAXPY opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

