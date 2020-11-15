Critical Review: KE (NYSE:BEKE) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

KE (NYSE:BEKE) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of RE/MAX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of RE/MAX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KE and RE/MAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX 6.93% 39.78% 7.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KE and RE/MAX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX $282.29 million 2.00 $25.04 million $1.93 16.11

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than KE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KE and RE/MAX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 1 1 0 2.50 RE/MAX 0 1 3 0 2.75

KE presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.65%. RE/MAX has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.87%. Given RE/MAX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than KE.

Summary

RE/MAX beats KE on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

