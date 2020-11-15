Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Croda International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $40.91 on Thursday. Croda International has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

