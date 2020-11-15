CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,638,500.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph E. Sexton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $1,798,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $1,604,500.00.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of -244.77 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 58.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 362,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

