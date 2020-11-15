Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,480,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,867,618 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of AME stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $118.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

