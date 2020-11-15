Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 894 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,033 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,350 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,926 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,636,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 883,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of CTVA opened at $36.01 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.