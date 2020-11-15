D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in D.R. Horton by 248.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

