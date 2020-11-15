D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

NYSE:DHI opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after purchasing an additional 306,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,622,000 after purchasing an additional 194,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

