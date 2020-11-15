Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSEFY opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Benesse has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, senior nursing care, and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Education, Global Kodomo Challenge, Nursing Care and Childcare, and Berlitz. The Domestic Education segment engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language classes for children business, and other businesses for primary school students to high school students.

