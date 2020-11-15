David W. Heinzmann Sells 2,562 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $563,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day moving average of $175.48. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $226.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

